Bed nahi hai to Injection de ke maar do': Heart-wrenching plea by Covid-19 patient's son in Maharashtra

Tika Utsav: Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh administered more than one crore vaccinations

COVID-19: Centre asks states to make rational use of medical oxygen, ensure no wastage

COVID-19 Lockdown: List of states where lockdown-like restrictions, corona curfew imposed after second wave

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 15: With a massive second wave of Covid-19 sweeping through India, several state governments have announced severe, lockdown-like restrictions, janata curfew, night curfew or corona curfew in a bid to curb coronavirus transmission.

Recently, COVID-19 related restrictions have been imposed in Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal, Karnataka and Maharashtra, states which have seen an upward trend in number of COVID-19 cases.

Breaking pandemic record, India on Thursday saw 2,00,739 new Covid-19 cases and 1,038 deaths in 24 hours.

There were 93,528 discharges. The total number of cases in India now stands at 1,40,74,564, total recoveries are at 1,24,29,564, active cases at 14,71,877 and death toll at 1,73,123.

Delhi

A weekend curfew was imposed in Delhi amid a massive surge in Covid-19 cases from 10 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday morning, except for essential services. Spas, malls, gyms and theatres will remain closed till further orders in Delhi. There is no decision to close any market.

Uttar Pradesh

Chief Minister Yogi on Thursday announced night curfew in Noida and Ghaziabad from 8 pm to 7 am. The night curfew will come in effect from today.

"Night curfew to be extended from 8pm to 7am in 10 districts including Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad with over 2000 COVID19 cases. Schools to be cloed till 15th May," state government announced.

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday decided to impose a night-long curfew from 6 pm to 5 am in the entire state from April 16. The night curfew was declared earlier in 10 urban areas of the state but with the spread of infection showing no sign of abating, the state government decided to enforce the regulatory measure in the entire state

Haryana

The Haryana government on Monday announced night curfew from 9 pm till 5 am to curb the spike in Covid cases.

The state government imposed prohibition on movement of individuals for all non-essential activities between 9 pm and 5 am in the state of Haryana. No person shall leave their homes or shall move on foot or by vehicle or travel or stand or roam around on any road or public places during the above said hours.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced a 15-day curfew across the state to break the chain of the deadly infection. The curfew comes into effect from April 14 and will remain in place till May 1.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), dealing with gatherings and assembly of people, will be in force till the "lockdown-like" restrictions are in place.

During this period, only essential services will be allowed, the chief minister announced. "Cinema halls, theatres, auditoriums, amusement parks, gyms, sports complexes to be closed. Shooting for films, serial, ads to be closed. All shops, malls, shopping centers not performing essential services to also remain closed.

Karnataka

Seven cities in Karnataka will be under a night curfew from Saturday till 20 April. The state is choosing to call the restriction "corona curfew" as per the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The curfew, between 10 pm to 5 am will be in place till 20 April in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru and Udupi-Manipal.

Factories, companise and organisations that have night shifts can continue to do so, but employees have to report at the work place before 10 pm.

It has also given exemptions to health and emergency services and vehicles providing essential services.