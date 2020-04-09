  • search
    COVID-19: India sends planes with consignments of medicine to friendly neighbouring nations

    New Delhi, Apr 09: India has started sending outline saving drugs to neighbouring countries to fight COVID-19.

    Sources tell OneIndia that India has been sending drugs to Afghanistan, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, Seychelles and Mauritius. On Tuesday, a consignment with 10 tonnes of medicine was sent to Sri Lanka.

    COVID-19: India sends planes with consignments of medicine to friendly neighbouring nations
    These countries are being gifted with consignments of paracetamol and hydroxychloroquine. It may be recalled that the government had also cleared the export of the drugs to countries such as US, Spain, Brazil, Germany, Bahrain and UK. This was in line with the commercial contracts signed with the Indian pharmaceutical companies.

    Foreign Minister S Jaishankar is also keeping in touch with his counterparts in the Gulf.

    India is keeping a watch on the requirements in these countries. Later on Foreign Secretary, Harsh Shringla will speak with his Russian counterpart to discuss the situation.

    He would also offer to supply any life saving drug to Russia.

