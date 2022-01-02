Covid-19 cases are rising in Delhi, but no need to panic as hospitalisation low, says Kejriwal

Doctors should be in hospitals not streets: Kejriwal writes to PM Modi on NEET counselling

New Delhi, Jan 02: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the national capital is expected to see 3,100 new Covid-19 cases during the day even as he urged citizens to not panic.

"COVID19 cases are incrasing rapidly in Delhi, but there is no need to panic. Currently, the active cases in the city are 6360. Today, 3100 new cases expected to be reported today. Only 246 hospital beds were occupied yesterday. All cases are mild and asymptomatic," said Kejriwal.

The CM further said that as of now, only 82 oxygen beds in hospitals are occupied. Delhi government is prepared will 37,000 beds.

"As of now, only 82 oxygen beds in hospitals are occupied. Delhi government is prepared will 37,000 beds. I just want to tell you that all new cases are with mild symptoms, asymptomatic, so there is no need to panic," he said.

On January 1, Delhi recorded a huge surge of 2,716 fresh Covid-19 cases, as many as 920 more than the previous day's 1,796, health bulletin data showed.

Story first published: Sunday, January 2, 2022, 12:41 [IST]