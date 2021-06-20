YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Covid-19: Andhra Pradesh vaccinates record 12.56 lakh people in single day

    By
    |

    Amaravati, June 20: Andhra Pradesh achieved a unique feat on Sunday, vaccinating over 12.56 lakh people under the Mega Covid vaccination drive that the health authorities hope could be a record in any one province in the world.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    By 6 pm, a total of 12,56,215 people were administered the coronavirus vaccine in the state. In the process, the state also crossed the one crore mark in the administration of the first dose of coronavirus vaccine.

    So far, 1.10 crore people in the state got the first dose and 27.29 lakh the second dose since the Covid-19 vaccination programme began on January 16.

    A sum of 1.37 crore vaccine doses (first and second) were administered in the state so far. The Mega Vaccination Drive, with focus on persons over the age of 45 years and mothers with children under five years, began at 6 am in more than 2,200 locations in all 13 districts of the state.

    By 2 pm, 9,02,308 people were inoculated, according to the Health Department data. By 3.30 pm, the number crossed the one million mark.

    As a total of 14 lakh doses were kept ready for the drive, Health department officials hoped that by the end of the day, the entire stock could be exhausted. The two Godavari districts, East and West, topped the list with 1.48 lakh and 1.43 lakh vaccinations so far on Sunday.

    Krishna, Visakhapatnam and Guntur also crossed one lakh each. On April 14, 6,28,961 people were vaccinated in AP, then a record high in a day in the country.

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus andhra pradesh

    Story first published: Sunday, June 20, 2021, 20:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 20, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X