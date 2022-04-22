YouTube
    COVID-19: 18 more students of Madras IIT test positive, turning Covid cluster in Chennai

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Apr 22: The Tamil Nadu Government has asked the public not to give up wearing facemasks as it may lead to a resurgence of Covid-19.

    Twelve students of the Madras IIT were confirmed with the infection leading to the formation of a new Covid cluster in Chennai.

    About 365 people have been screened on the campus so far.

    Health Principal Secretary J.Radhakrishnan inspected the campus yesterday and reviewed the preventive measures against Covid-19. Later, he told reporters, wearing facemasks continues to be compulsory in the state, though the number of cases has come down. He stressed the importance of facemasks in the wake of the Covid count beginning to rise in some parts of the country.

    Meanwhile, 39 people were confirmed with Covid infection in the state in the last 24-hours. There has been no loss of life.

    Story first published: Friday, April 22, 2022, 16:44 [IST]
    X