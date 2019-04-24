Court stays NBW against Kejriwal, Sisodia, Yogendra Yadav in 2013 defamation case

New Delhi, Apr 24: A Delhi court on Wednesday stayed non-bailable warrants against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav in a criminal defamation case of 2013. Next date of hearing is on 29 April.

Lawyer Surender Sharma had filed the defamation complaint against these leaders.

The petitioner had pleaded that his candidature from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was cancelled in 2013 at the last moment and was published in various newspapers in a defamatory manner.

The court had issued warrants as no accused had appeared. Later, the court was appraised by Kejriwal's lawyer that permanent exemption had already been allowed for the Chief Minister and his deputy.