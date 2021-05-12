Coronavirus vaccine: India administers over 175 million COVID-19 vaccine doses till now

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, May 12: In a recent development, India had administered more than 175 million coronavirus vaccine doses by Tuesday, even as data showed that the trajectory of the second wave was receding in six regions and three regions were exhibiting early signs of a plateau.

By Tuesday 8pm, as many as 175,171,482 vaccine doses had been given in India. This includes 9,581,872 healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 6,538,656 who have got their second dose as well. About 14,145,083 frontline workers have had their first dose while 7,950,430 have got their second dose too.

Coronavirus cases: India reports 3,48,421 new COVID-19 cases, 4205 deaths in last 24 hours

In the 45-59-year age group category, 55,870,091 people have got their first dose and another 7,817,926 have had their second dose as well. In the 60+ category, 53,954,858 people have been administered their first dose while 16,273,279 have had their second dose as well.

In the newly added category of 18-44 year age group, 474,629 beneficiaries received their first dose of COVID vaccine on Monday and cumulatively, 3,039,287 of this age group have been vaccinated across 30 states and Union Territories.

As many as 2,385,092 vaccine doses were given by the evening. Of this, 1,065,634 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose and 1,319,458 beneficiaries received their second dose as well.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 11:02 [IST]