Coronavirus: PM Modi to hold all-party meet via video-conference on April 8

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 04: Amid a countrywide lockdown due to COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called an all-party meeting on April 8 to discuss the situation arising out of the deadly disease.

This will be the prime minister's first interaction with opposition leaders after the lockdown.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said Prime Minister Modi will interact with floor leaders of all those parties who have more than five MPs in both houses of Parliament on April 8 at 11am.

COVID-19 and countrywide lockdown are likely to be discussed during the meeting.

The Opposition has accused Modi government of not engaging political parties even though the PM has interacted with notable members of civil society like sportspersons and senior journalists.

601 fresh confirmed cases of novel coronavirus or COVID- 19 have been reported in the country during last 24 hours taking the total number to 2902.

Out of the total cases, 183 patients have recovered and discharged from the hospitals while 68 patients have died.