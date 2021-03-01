YouTube
    Coronavirus outbreak: Primary schools in Uttar Pradesh reopen with COVID-19 protocol

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Mar 01: In a recent development, primary schools across Uttar Pradesh have opened from today after a year-long gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Strict guidelines have been issued to safely resume schooling for classes 1 to 5.

    Other classes have been open in the state for the past few months. The schools were opened after an order last month by the state government that asked for use of face masks, sanitisers and 50 per cent attendance in one shift.

    At Lucknow's City Montessori School, one of the city's oldest institutions, administrators said about 75 per cent of students turned up with their parents consent.

    "Right from the gate we ensured physical distancing and we ensured a staggered entry. We will ensure a gap of an hour between two shifts to santise the premises," Dr Yasmin Khan, the vice principal of the school told a media agency.

    Navya Varshney, a class 4 students brought a sanitiser and a spray along with her as she visited her school after a year-long gap. "My parents encouraged me to attend classes. They said don't be afraid, go to school and study. It's also an opportunity to meet your friends after a long time."

    At a government primary school in Hapur, it was seen that students turned up too but in slightly lesser numbers. Most children across the state study in government-run schools where providing online education in the last year when schools were shut due to the pandemic has been a challenge.

    Story first published: Monday, March 1, 2021, 12:17 [IST]
