Coronavirus outbreak: India records 89,706 COVID-19 cases, 1,115 deaths in last 24 hours

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Sep 09: Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that India's tally of coronavirus cases reached 43,70,128 with a fresh single-day spike of 89,706 cases and 1,115 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the health ministry, the total number of active cases in the country stands at 8,97,394 whereas 33,98,844 have been discharged and 73,890 people have succumbed to the deadly virus.

On Tuesday, India had 42,80,422 COVID-19 cases. However, since then, states have released their own data for Tuesday, taking the country's overall figure beyond the 43 lakh-mark.

With 20,131 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra recorded the highest number of cases in India. Besides Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh recorded 6,743 cases, Tamil Nadu 5,684 cases and Delhi 3,609 cases.

Earlier, on Monday, India reported 90,802 cases (a global record), and on Sunday, the figure was 90,632. On Monday, India also surpassed Brazil to become the country with the second-highest number of Covid-19 cases after the United States.

Besides this, on Tuesday, India recorded its highest daily COVID-19 deaths in more than a month.