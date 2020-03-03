Coronavirus LIVE: Shops in Bihar to function daily from today; cinema halls reopen

The COVID-19 tally of Thane district in Maharashtra rose by 283 to reach 5,46,108, an official said on Friday. These cases were reported on Thursday, he said. The virus claimed the lives of 13 more persons in the district, which pushed its death toll to 11,079. The COVID-19 mortality rate of the district is 2.02 per cent at present, he added. In neighbouring Palghar district, the case count has gone up to 1,33,591, while the death toll is 3,208 another official said.