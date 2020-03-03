YouTube
  • search
    Coronavirus LIVE: Shops in Bihar to function daily from today; cinema halls reopen

    By Oneindia Staff
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 07: Bihar is set to ease the covid restrictions, in view of improvement in the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in the state.

    covid

    Stay tuned for live updates:

      Covid-19: India records biggest 1-day jump in cases in 6 months | Oneindia News

      8:50 AM, 7 Aug
      A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said her government was considering reopening of schools and colleges, Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee on Friday wondered if students promoted to higher classes without much studies in the Covid period will be able to adapt.
      8:49 AM, 7 Aug
      Bihar is set to ease the covid restrictions, in view of improvement in the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in the state.
      10:57 PM, 6 Aug
      Himachal Pradesh government has made mandatory negative RT-PCR report or full vaccination for visiting temples in state during 'Shrawan Ashtmi Navratras' from August 9-17: Official order
      10:49 PM, 6 Aug
      India's fight against Covid receives strong impetus: PM as vaccination numbers cross 50 crore
      9:55 PM, 6 Aug
      Maharashtra reports 5539 new Covid cases, 5859 recoveries and 187 deaths in the last 24 hours.
      8:39 PM, 6 Aug
      Gujarat in 24 hours ending 5 pm on Friday added 23 new positive cases, taking the total to 8.24 lakh.
      8:14 PM, 6 Aug
      Enforcement Directorate has conducted searches at the office premises of Novus Path Labs, DNA Labs, Max Corporate Services, Dr. Lal Chandani Labs Pvt. Ltd; and Nalwa Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. and residential premises of their Directors at Dehradun, Haridwar, Delhi, Noida and Hisar in connection with fake Covid testing scam during Kumbh Mela at Haridwar.
      7:54 PM, 6 Aug
      Manipur reports 742 new Covid cases, 1,047 recoveries & 14 deaths in the last 24 hours.
      7:24 PM, 6 Aug
      Karnataka reports 1,805 fresh cases, 1,854 discharges, and 36 deaths in the past 24 hours
      7:12 PM, 6 Aug
      Lockdown in Tamil Nadu extended till August 23rd. The offering of prayers by common public in all places of worship is banned on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
      6:57 PM, 6 Aug
      
      6:18 PM, 6 Aug
      3.56 crore Covid-19 vaccines procured by private hospitals till August 2: MoS health
      5:50 PM, 6 Aug
      Hopeful of launching Covovax vaccine for adults in October this year, for children in Q1-2022: Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla
      5:29 PM, 6 Aug
      Scientists from India, China, Russia and Brazil will carry out genomic sequencing of novel coronavirus, and also studies on epidemiology and mathematical modelling of Covid-19 pandemic, says official statement
      5:20 PM, 6 Aug
      Andhra Pradesh reports 2,209 Covid-19 cases, taking the caseload to 19,78,350. Toll increases to 13,490 with 22 more deaths
      5:16 PM, 6 Aug
      More than 51.16 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and 20,49,220 jabs are in the pipeline, it said.
      5:15 PM, 6 Aug
      Over 2.30 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with states, Union Territories (UTs) and private hospitals which are yet to be administered, the Health Ministry said today, reported news agency PTI.
      4:38 PM, 6 Aug
      83 Covid cases of Delta plus variant reported in India till August 4.
      4:19 PM, 6 Aug
      The Chief Minister on Friday chaired a meeting with health and education experts, Ministers and senior officials of the state government to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state.
      4:19 PM, 6 Aug
      The Karnataka government has decided to reopen schools for students from class 9 to 12 (II PUC) from August 23, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday. After taking stock of the COVID-19 situation in the state, he said that the government has decided to impose weekend curfew in districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra, and that the existing night curfew across the state will begin from 9 PM instead of 10 PM.
      4:18 PM, 6 Aug
      Odisha on Friday registered 1,208 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 9,84,731, while 66 fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 6,302, a health department official said. Of the new cases, 702 were reported from quarantine centres and 506 detected during contact tracing.
      4:17 PM, 6 Aug
      Hiring activity in the country touched an all-time high in July, witnessing a 11 per cent sequential increase, indicating a strong revival of economic growth and a recovery of business from the impact of COVID-19, a report said on Friday.
      4:10 PM, 6 Aug
      Kerala has reported 65 Zika virus cases as on August 2, 2021, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the Lok Sabha on Friday. The state capital Thiruvananthapuram has reported 61 such cases, Ernakulam two cases, and Kottayam and Kollam one case each, he said in a written reply.
      9:40 AM, 6 Aug
      Vaccine maker Novavax announced Thursday it has asked regulators in India, Indonesia and the Philippines to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine -- offering its shot to some low-income countries before rich ones with ample supplies.
      9:40 AM, 6 Aug
      China recorded another 80 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as the country seeks to control the biggest flare-up since the original 2019 outbreak with a combination of lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions.
      9:39 AM, 6 Aug
      The COVID-19 tally of Thane district in Maharashtra rose by 283 to reach 5,46,108, an official said on Friday. These cases were reported on Thursday, he said. The virus claimed the lives of 13 more persons in the district, which pushed its death toll to 11,079. The COVID-19 mortality rate of the district is 2.02 per cent at present, he added. In neighbouring Palghar district, the case count has gone up to 1,33,591, while the death toll is 3,208 another official said.
      9:39 AM, 6 Aug
      The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record any new COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, a health official said on Friday. The COVID-19 tally in the archipelago remained at 7,541, he said. The union territory now has only four active COVID-19 cases and all four patients are in the South Andaman district. The other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are now COVID-19 free, the official said.
      9:39 AM, 6 Aug
      The exceptional measures governments and health authorities used during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as lockdowns, quarantine or reorganizing health services, directly affected the full realization of sexual and reproductive health and rights. This was particularly the case for women and girls. These impacts are felt at many levels and require a major rethinking of international health development in order to make this issue a global priority.
      9:35 AM, 6 Aug
      India reports 44,643 new COVID19 cases, 41,096 recoveries and 464 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry
      11:33 PM, 5 Aug
      Nagaland reports 118 new Covid-19 cases, 2 fresh fatalities
      X