Coronavirus LIVE: Shops in Bihar to function daily from today; cinema halls reopen
India
New Delhi, Aug 07: Bihar is set to ease the covid restrictions, in view of improvement in the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in the state.
Stay tuned for live updates:
Covid-19: India records biggest 1-day jump in cases in 6 months | Oneindia News
A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said her government was considering reopening of schools and colleges, Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee on Friday wondered if students promoted to higher classes without much studies in the Covid period will be able to adapt.
Enforcement Directorate has conducted searches at the office premises of Novus Path Labs, DNA Labs, Max Corporate Services, Dr. Lal Chandani Labs Pvt. Ltd; and Nalwa Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. and residential premises of their Directors at Dehradun, Haridwar, Delhi, Noida and Hisar in connection with fake Covid testing scam during Kumbh Mela at Haridwar.
The Karnataka government has decided to reopen schools for students from class 9 to 12 (II PUC) from August 23, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday. After taking stock of the COVID-19 situation in the state, he said that the government has decided to impose weekend curfew in districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra, and that the existing night curfew across the state will begin from 9 PM instead of 10 PM.
Odisha on Friday registered 1,208 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 9,84,731, while 66 fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 6,302, a health department official said. Of the new cases, 702 were reported from quarantine centres and 506 detected during contact tracing.
Kerala has reported 65 Zika virus cases as on August 2, 2021, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the Lok Sabha on Friday. The state capital Thiruvananthapuram has reported 61 such cases, Ernakulam two cases, and Kottayam and Kollam one case each, he said in a written reply.
The COVID-19 tally of Thane district in Maharashtra rose by 283 to reach 5,46,108, an official said on Friday. These cases were reported on Thursday, he said. The virus claimed the lives of 13 more persons in the district, which pushed its death toll to 11,079. The COVID-19 mortality rate of the district is 2.02 per cent at present, he added. In neighbouring Palghar district, the case count has gone up to 1,33,591, while the death toll is 3,208 another official said.
The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record any new COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, a health official said on Friday. The COVID-19 tally in the archipelago remained at 7,541, he said. The union territory now has only four active COVID-19 cases and all four patients are in the South Andaman district. The other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are now COVID-19 free, the official said.
The exceptional measures governments and health authorities used during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as lockdowns, quarantine or reorganizing health services, directly affected the full realization of sexual and reproductive health and rights. This was particularly the case for women and girls. These impacts are felt at many levels and require a major rethinking of international health development in order to make this issue a global priority.
