    1 Apr, 2020         10:23:17 IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: No new cases of COVID-19 registered in Rajasthan

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 01: US President Donald Trump has warned Americans of a "painful" two weeks ahead in fighting the novel COVID-19, with a mounting US death toll that could stretch into the hundreds of thousands even with strict social distancing measures.

    Trump, who faced criticism for playing down the threat of the outbreak in its initial phases, urged the people to heed guidance to limit groups to no more than 10 people, work from home and not dine in restaurants or bars.

    Coronavirus LIVE: No new cases of COVID-19 registered in Rajasthan

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    10:23 AM, 1 Apr
    Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu said that the state government received information that 62 Indonesian and Malaysian nationals who took part in prayers in Delhi (Markaz) had visited Karnataka as well. He further said that the officials have detected 12 such people and quarantined them.
    10:19 AM, 1 Apr
    Rajasthan Health Department has clarified that no new case of COVID-19 has been recorded in the state, keeping the total positive cases in the state at 93 (including 2 Italians and 17 evacuees from Iran).
    10:16 AM, 1 Apr
    MA Naqvi, the Union Minority Affairs Minister said that it is a Talibani crime by Tabhleeghi Jamaat, and such criminal act can not be forgiven. He further went on to say that they have put lives of many people in danger while strict action to be taken against such people and organisations that defy government directions.
    10:01 AM, 1 Apr
    People in Kalaburagi, Karnataka defy social distancing norms as heavy crowd gathers at a vegetable market, amid coronavirus lockdown. The total number of positive cases in the state is 101, including 3 deaths and 8 discharged/cured cases.
    9:57 AM, 1 Apr
    An Indian Navy Dornier aircraft carried 60 samples for COVID19 testing from INS Hansa in Goa to Pune yesterday. The samples were carried by an official from the Goa State Health Department in the plane.
    9:51 AM, 1 Apr
    Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has started door to door distribution of welfare pensions from today and said that it has paid pensions to 31 lakhs pensioners till now, out of 59 lakhs pensioners in the state.
    9:24 AM, 1 Apr
    Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa took to Twitter and announced that he has donated his one-year's salary to Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to fight against the novel coronavirus.
    9:10 AM, 1 Apr
    The total number of positive cases in Noida reached 41 after two more cases of coronavirus were reported in Gautam Buddh Nagar.
    8:46 AM, 1 Apr
    50 people who had attended religious gathering at nizamuddin markaz sent to quarantine in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh.
    8:40 AM, 1 Apr
    18 new positive cases of coronavirus have been registered in Maharashtra, taking the total number of cases to 320. While two are reorteded in Pune, 16 cases are reported in Mumbai.
    8:30 AM, 1 Apr
    Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said that all the 14 tests conducted at Goa Medical College and Hospital on possibly infected COVID-19 patients have come negative. Today 25 more tests will be conducted.
    8:22 AM, 1 Apr
    As many as 857, 957 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported across the world, while death toll has jumped to 42, 139.
    8:22 AM, 1 Apr
    A 75-year-old man who was tested positive for coronavirus died in Mumbai last night, taking the total number of deaths in Maharashtra to 12.
    8:22 AM, 1 Apr
    France reported that it witnessed the highest daily number of deaths from COVID-19 since the coronavirus epidemic began by claiming that 499 more people had died in hospital to bring the toll to 3,523.
    12:29 AM, 1 Apr
    The application deadline for JNU Entrance Exam (JNUEE) is extended. Students may visit the National Testing Agency website for the new date of entrance exam: M. Jagadesh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)
    12:29 AM, 1 Apr
    Till date total 229 suspected COVID-19 was investigated in which 222 samples have been found negative and 3 samples were positive: Himachal
    11:47 PM, 31 Mar
    A 50-year-old COVID-19 positive patient has passed away in Palghar, Maharashtra. He was admitted to a hospital since March 28.
    11:47 PM, 31 Mar
    As of March 31, Pakistan has 1914 COVID-19 positive cases with 652 in Punjab, 676 in Sindh, 221 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 153 in Balochistan, 148 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 58 in Islamabad and 6 in PoK. 26 people have lost their lives due to Coronavirus.
    11:33 PM, 31 Mar
    French officials report record 499 Coronavirus deaths in 24 hours.
    11:30 PM, 31 Mar
    4 new Coronavirus positive cases reported in Visakhapatnam. They had attended the Markaz gathering in Nizamuddin (Delhi). We are trying to trace the others who attended the gathering. Total number of positive cases in Andhra Pradesh rise to 44.
    11:18 PM, 31 Mar
    The Union Health Ministry has recommended the use of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine in combination with azithromycin on those severely suffering from COVID-19 who require ICU management.
    11:09 PM, 31 Mar
    A total of 40,057 deaths have been recorded across the world, including 29,305 in Europe, with Italy registering 12,428, followed by Spain with 8,189 and China with 3,305.
    11:09 PM, 31 Mar
    The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 40,000 people worldwide with nearly three-quarters of the deaths in Europe, according to an AFP tally at 1620 GMT on Tuesday using official figures.
    11:08 PM, 31 Mar
    Death toll due to coronavirus in the US exceeds official China tally, according to Johns Hopkins University.
    9:59 PM, 31 Mar
    UK reports record 381 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours.
    9:38 PM, 31 Mar
    The death toll due to novel coronavirus infection in India rises to 35, while the total number of positive cases reach 1397.
    9:38 PM, 31 Mar
    CNN Anchor Christopher Cuomo tests positive for Coronavirus.
    9:29 PM, 31 Mar
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation today with French President Emmanuel Macron. The prime minister expressed his condolences to Macron for the loss of lives due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the PMO said.
    9:10 PM, 31 Mar
    6 persons have tested positive for Coronavirus in Bihar. 4 are from Siwan, and 1 each from Gopalganj and Gaya: State Health Department.
    9:10 PM, 31 Mar
    107 people who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi have entered Madhya Pradesh. I have ordered to identify them immediately. Police have identified some who are being taken to quarantine centres. Search for others is on: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan
