    Coronavirus LIVE: Biggest one day jump with 20,903 new COVID-19 cases, 379 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, July 03: India reports 379 deaths and the highest single-day spike of 20,903 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Positive cases stand at 6,25,544 including 2,27,439 active cases, 3,79,892 cured/discharged/migrated and 18,213 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    10:36 AM, 3 Jul
    The British government said on Friday it is scrapping a 14-day quarantine rule for arrivals from a number of countries deemed "lower risk" for the coronavirus, including France, Spain, Germany and Italy.
    10:22 AM, 3 Jul
    Four fresh COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Nagaland today, taking the total number of cases to 539 including 342 active cases, 197 recoveries and no deaths so far: State Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom
    10:16 AM, 3 Jul
    S Suresh Kumar, the Primary and Secondary Education Minister of Karnataka visits an SSLC examination centre in Anekal taluk of Bengaluru Urban district, also interacts with the students.
    10:12 AM, 3 Jul
    A woman MLA has tested positive for coronavirus in Thane district of Maharashtra, becoming the fourth legislator from the area to contract the disease, a senior civic official said on Thursday.
    9:43 AM, 3 Jul
    As on July 2, 37 new COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in the state. Total number of cases stand at 232 including 160 active cases, 71 recoveries and 1 death: Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu.
    9:34 AM, 3 Jul
    Twenty-eight ITBP jawans in the state have tested positive for coronavirus, six of them are in Shimla district, Himachal Pradesh. Narendra Chouhan, SDM Rampur (Shimla) says, "6 ITBP jawans have tested positive here, samples were collected yesterday. They've been sent to COVID care center in Mashobra."
    9:15 AM, 3 Jul
    The total number of samples tested up to July 2 is 92,97,749 of which 2,41,576 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:02 AM, 3 Jul
    ICMR DG Balram Bhargava has written a letter to Bharat Biotech and principal investigators of medical colleges to complete the trial procedure of indigenous COVID19 vaccine in a fast track method, so that results of clinical trial can be launched by 15th August.
    8:56 AM, 3 Jul
    Bharat Biotech and ICMR could launch coronavirus vaccine Covaxin by August 15 for public. ICMR envisages to launch the Covid vaccine by August 15 after completion of clinical trials. ICMR has fast-tracked the process and written to all stockholders to treat it as top priority.
    8:47 AM, 3 Jul
    Bihar: A case of negligence has been registered against the father of the man who passed away two days after his wedding in Paliganj. More than 70 people who had attended the wedding on June 15 tested positive for COVID19. Investigation is underway.
    8:35 AM, 3 Jul
    Fast-food chain McDonald’s has decided to pause the reopening of its US dine-in services by 21 days
    8:18 AM, 3 Jul
    The total number of COVID-19 tests in India is set to touch the one crore-mark soon with the Centre making all round efforts to remove bottlenecks and facilitate enhanced testing, the Health Ministry said on Thursday
    8:09 AM, 3 Jul
    Permission for Phase I/II clinical trial for Covid-19 vaccine of Zydus Cadila granted today as a rapid response after recommendation by Subject Expert Committee: Health ministry official
    10:28 PM, 2 Jul
    60 COVID19 cases & 57 recoveries reported in Jharkhand today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 2585, including 582 active cases, 1988 recovered/discharged & 15 deaths: State Health Department
    10:27 PM, 2 Jul
    Ministry of Health & Family Welfare releases revised guidelines for home isolation of very mild/pre-symptomatic/asymptomatic COVID-19 cases.
    10:27 PM, 2 Jul
    Plague from China, that is what it is, should have never happened but they did allow it to happen. We had just signed a brand new trade deal and the ink wasn't even dry when it came over: Donald Trump, US President
    10:27 PM, 2 Jul
    11 deaths and 568 new COVID19 cases reported in Haryana today. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 15,509 including 11,019 recovered and 4,239 active cases: State Health Department
    10:27 PM, 2 Jul
    Haryana: Gurugram city bus service resumed on six routes with 68 buses, today.
    10:26 PM, 2 Jul
    245 COVID19 cases, 160 discharged & 8 deaths reported in Madhya Pradesh today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 14106, including 10815 discharged, 2702 active cases & 589 deaths: State Health Department
    10:26 PM, 2 Jul
    So far, 36 people have been arrested and 217 vehicles seized for violation of complete lockdown. 83 police personnel from Guwahati City have tested positive for COVID19: MP Gupta, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, Assam
    10:26 PM, 2 Jul
    6,330 COVID19 cases, 8,018 discharged & 125 deaths reported in Maharashtra today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 1,86,626, including 1,01,172 discharged & 8,178 deaths: State Health Department
    10:26 PM, 2 Jul
    Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao flagged off 67 new ambulances in Visakhapatnam today.
    10:26 PM, 2 Jul
    10:25 PM, 2 Jul
    Goa reports 95 new COVID19 positive cases today, taking the case tally in the state to 1482 including 744 active cases, 734 recovered and 4 deaths: Goa Health Department
    10:25 PM, 2 Jul
    290 more COVID19 positive cases reported in Bihar today, taking the total case tally to 10683: Bihar Health Department
    10:24 PM, 2 Jul
    350 new cases of COVID19 reported today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 18,662 including 3284 active cases, 14,948 recovered cases and 430 deaths: Rajasthan Health Department
    10:24 PM, 2 Jul
    20822 COVID19 tests conducted in the national capital today - 10,978 RTPCR tests & 9,844 rapid antigen tests: Delhi Health Department
    10:24 PM, 2 Jul
    2373 COVID19 cases, 3015 discharged & 61 deaths reported in Delhi today. Total number of cases in the national capital is now at 92175, including 63007 recovered/discharged/migrated, 26304 active cases & 2864 deaths: Delhi Health Department
    10:24 PM, 2 Jul
    57 deaths and 1554 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Mumbai today, taking the total number of cases to 80,262. 5903 patients recovered and discharged today: Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai
    10:23 PM, 2 Jul
    Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has registered an FIR against Nanavati Hospital over alleged overcharging for COVID19 treatment of a patient.
