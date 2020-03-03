Coronavirus LIVE: Biggest one day jump with 20,903 new COVID-19 cases, 379 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, July 03: India reports 379 deaths and the highest single-day spike of 20,903 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Positive cases stand at 6,25,544 including 2,27,439 active cases, 3,79,892 cured/discharged/migrated and 18,213 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.
10:36 AM, 3 Jul
The British government said on Friday it is scrapping a 14-day quarantine rule for arrivals from a number of countries deemed "lower risk" for the coronavirus, including France, Spain, Germany and Italy.
10:22 AM, 3 Jul
Four fresh COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Nagaland today, taking the total number of cases to 539 including 342 active cases, 197 recoveries and no deaths so far: State Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom
10:16 AM, 3 Jul
S Suresh Kumar, the Primary and Secondary Education Minister of Karnataka visits an SSLC examination centre in Anekal taluk of Bengaluru Urban district, also interacts with the students. pic.twitter.com/QKlI3pzwF9
S Suresh Kumar, the Primary and Secondary Education Minister of Karnataka visits an SSLC examination centre in Anekal taluk of Bengaluru Urban district, also interacts with the students.
10:12 AM, 3 Jul
A woman MLA has tested positive for coronavirus in Thane district of Maharashtra, becoming the fourth legislator from the area to contract the disease, a senior civic official said on Thursday.
9:43 AM, 3 Jul
As on July 2, 37 new COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in the state. Total number of cases stand at 232 including 160 active cases, 71 recoveries and 1 death: Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu.
9:34 AM, 3 Jul
Twenty-eight ITBP jawans in the state have tested positive for coronavirus, six of them are in Shimla district, Himachal Pradesh. Narendra Chouhan, SDM Rampur (Shimla) says, "6 ITBP jawans have tested positive here, samples were collected yesterday. They've been sent to COVID care center in Mashobra."
9:15 AM, 3 Jul
The total number of samples tested up to July 2 is 92,97,749 of which 2,41,576 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
9:02 AM, 3 Jul
ICMR DG Balram Bhargava has written a letter to Bharat Biotech and principal investigators of medical colleges to complete the trial procedure of indigenous COVID19 vaccine in a fast track method, so that results of clinical trial can be launched by 15th August.
8:56 AM, 3 Jul
Bharat Biotech and ICMR could launch coronavirus vaccine Covaxin by August 15 for public. ICMR envisages to launch the Covid vaccine by August 15 after completion of clinical trials. ICMR has fast-tracked the process and written to all stockholders to treat it as top priority.
8:47 AM, 3 Jul
Bihar: A case of negligence has been registered against the father of the man who passed away two days after his wedding in Paliganj. More than 70 people who had attended the wedding on June 15 tested positive for COVID19. Investigation is underway.
8:35 AM, 3 Jul
Fast-food chain McDonald’s has decided to pause the reopening of its US dine-in services by 21 days
8:18 AM, 3 Jul
The total number of COVID-19 tests in India is set to touch the one crore-mark soon with the Centre making all round efforts to remove bottlenecks and facilitate enhanced testing, the Health Ministry said on Thursday
8:09 AM, 3 Jul
Permission for Phase I/II clinical trial for Covid-19 vaccine of Zydus Cadila granted today as a rapid response after recommendation by Subject Expert Committee: Health ministry official
10:28 PM, 2 Jul
60 COVID19 cases & 57 recoveries reported in Jharkhand today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 2585, including 582 active cases, 1988 recovered/discharged & 15 deaths: State Health Department
10:27 PM, 2 Jul
Ministry of Health & Family Welfare releases revised guidelines for home isolation of very mild/pre-symptomatic/asymptomatic COVID-19 cases.
10:27 PM, 2 Jul
Plague from China, that is what it is, should have never happened but they did allow it to happen. We had just signed a brand new trade deal and the ink wasn't even dry when it came over: Donald Trump, US President
10:27 PM, 2 Jul
11 deaths and 568 new COVID19 cases reported in Haryana today. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 15,509 including 11,019 recovered and 4,239 active cases: State Health Department
10:27 PM, 2 Jul
Haryana: Gurugram city bus service resumed on six routes with 68 buses, today.
10:26 PM, 2 Jul
245 COVID19 cases, 160 discharged & 8 deaths reported in Madhya Pradesh today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 14106, including 10815 discharged, 2702 active cases & 589 deaths: State Health Department
10:26 PM, 2 Jul
So far, 36 people have been arrested and 217 vehicles seized for violation of complete lockdown. 83 police personnel from Guwahati City have tested positive for COVID19: MP Gupta, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, Assam
10:26 PM, 2 Jul
6,330 COVID19 cases, 8,018 discharged & 125 deaths reported in Maharashtra today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 1,86,626, including 1,01,172 discharged & 8,178 deaths: State Health Department
Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao flagged off 67 new ambulances in Visakhapatnam today.
10:25 PM, 2 Jul
Goa reports 95 new COVID19 positive cases today, taking the case tally in the state to 1482 including 744 active cases, 734 recovered and 4 deaths: Goa Health Department
10:25 PM, 2 Jul
290 more COVID19 positive cases reported in Bihar today, taking the total case tally to 10683: Bihar Health Department
10:24 PM, 2 Jul
350 new cases of COVID19 reported today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 18,662 including 3284 active cases, 14,948 recovered cases and 430 deaths: Rajasthan Health Department
10:24 PM, 2 Jul
20822 COVID19 tests conducted in the national capital today - 10,978 RTPCR tests & 9,844 rapid antigen tests: Delhi Health Department
10:24 PM, 2 Jul
2373 COVID19 cases, 3015 discharged & 61 deaths reported in Delhi today. Total number of cases in the national capital is now at 92175, including 63007 recovered/discharged/migrated, 26304 active cases & 2864 deaths: Delhi Health Department
10:24 PM, 2 Jul
57 deaths and 1554 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Mumbai today, taking the total number of cases to 80,262. 5903 patients recovered and discharged today: Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai
10:23 PM, 2 Jul
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has registered an FIR against Nanavati Hospital over alleged overcharging for COVID19 treatment of a patient.
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.
