Coronavirus: India records 3,43,144 new COVID-19 cases, 4,000 deaths in last 24 hours

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, May 14: Union health ministry on Friday said that India registered 343,144 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's total coronavirus infection tally past the 24-million mark.

According to the health ministry, as many as 4,000 new fatalities were recorded, taking the death toll to 262,317. The country's total case count has now reached 24,046,809.

The active coronavirus cases currently stand at 3,704,893. This accounts for 15.65 per cent of the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country. As many as 344,776 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours and so far, and 20,079,599 people in total have recovered from the viral disease.

Covid-19: Fully vaccinated Americans not required to wear masks, says CDC

It can be seen that the country has tested a total of 31,13,24,100 samples as of May 13. Out of this, 18,75,515 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Twitter.

Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu are among the states that account for 82.5 per cent of the total active cases in the country.

Meanwhile, government advisor VK Paul has said that over 200 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines will likely be available in India between August to December this year.

"Two billion doses (216 crore) will be made in the country in five months for India and for people of India. The vaccine will be available for all as we move forward. By the first quarter of the next year, the number is likely to be 300 crore," Paul added.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, May 14, 2021, 9:58 [IST]