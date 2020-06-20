  • search
    Coronavirus: India records 14,000 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; Death toll nears 13,000

    New Delhi, June 20: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday said that India recorded 14,516 new cases of the coronavirus in the biggest single-day spike so far, taking the country's infection tally to 3,95,048.

    Coronavirus

    Between Friday and Saturday, there were 375 fatalities, the health ministry's dashboard showed, which pushed the death toll in the country to 12,948.

    China implements wartime measures as COVID-19 cases surge

    According to the Health Ministry, there are 1,68,269 active COVID-19 cases and 2,13,830 people have been cured of the respiratory disease so far. With that, the recovery rate in India has gone up to 54.12 per cent.

    The reports also says that Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai account for more than half the total cases in the country today. They are among the 65 most critical COVID-19 affected districts.

    5-day institutional quarantine mandatory for all COVID-19 patients in Delhi

    The Unlock guidelines, crucial to restart economic activities and prepare the country to live with coronavirus, has led to a spurt in cases in most states.

    Presently, Maharashtra has reported 1,24,331 coronavirus cases and 5,893 deaths; Delhi has 53,116 infections and 2,035 deaths and there are 54,449 cases and 666 people have died in Tamil Nadu so far.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 20, 2020, 11:41 [IST]
