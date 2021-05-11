Coronavirus: Punjab, Haryana to step up screening as COVID-19 spreads it tentacles in villages

Prioritise beneficiaries due for second dose of COVID vaccine, reserve 70% of jabs for it: Centre tells states

Goa: 26 COVID-19 patients die at GMCH; minister seeks HC probe to find out the exact cause

Now track availability of Covid-19 beds in realtime in Bengaluru's Private hospitals, details here

Coronavirus in India: States where COVID-19 cases are rising and falling

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 11: The number of new COVID-19 cases in India dipped this past week with experts expressing some optimism along with concerns over falling vaccination numbers.

The total active COVID-19 cases in the country dipped to 37,15,221 on Tuesday with a net decline of 30,016 cases being recorded in a span of 24 hours for the first time after 61 days, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

The total recoveries in a span of 24 hours too outnumbered the daily new COVID-19 cases after 61 days. The total active cases now comprise 16.16 per cent of the country''s total coronavirus infections.

States where COVID-19 cases are falling

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the number of daily cases of Covid-19 are on decline in at least 18 states and union territories.

The states and UTs where Covid-19 cases are falling are Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Telangana, Chandigarh, Ladakh, Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

States where COVID-19 cases are rising

The states and UTs where cases raising steadily are Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Odisha, Punjab, Assam, J&K, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh which are showing continued increasing trend in daily new cases of Covid-19, Bhushan said.

The health ministry official also said that 26 states still have a positivity rate of more than 15 per cent.

Coronavirus: Punjab, Haryana to step up screening as COVID-19 spreads it tentacles in villages

On Tuesday, India witnessed a slight decline in the number of daily coronavirus spike, registering 329,942 such cases in the preceding 24 hours.

With this, the country's cumulative coronavirus tally has now reached 2,29,92,517. According to the health ministry's data, as mnay as 3,876 new fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking India's COVID-19 death toll to 249,992.

India currently battles the second wave of the coronavirus disease pandemic, although experts have warned that preparations need to be made at the earliest for an "inevitable" third wave.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 18:07 [IST]