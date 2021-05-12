Coronavirus cases: India reports 3,48,421 new COVID-19 cases, 4205 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, May 11: Union health ministry on Wednesday said that India reported 348,421 fresh infections of the coronavirus cases and 4,205 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the country's cumulative infections went up to 23,340,938 and the toll was pushed to 254,197.

According to the health ministry, 193,826,42 people have recovered from the disease till date and the country has 37,040,99 active cases. This means that the COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 82.75 per cent and the active cases comprise 16.16 per cent of the total infections.

While several cities, including Mumbai and Delhi, reported shortage of vaccines, the health ministry said that as many as 17,52,35,991 people were vaccinated against the virus, with 24,46,674 of them being inoculated in the last 24 hours.

In order to curb the spread of the virus, several states, including the ones with highest caseloads, have introduced a slew of restrictions. It can be seen that around 80 per cent of India's population is living under partial or complete lockdown.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 10:00 [IST]