COVID-19: Night curfew in Amravati district of Maharashtra as new cases on rise

Coronavirus cases: India records 9,121 new COVID-19 cases, 81 fresh fatalities in 24 hours

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 16: Union health ministry on Tuesday said that India recorded 9,121 new cases of the coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the nationwide tally reached 10,925,710.

According to the health ministry, the trend of declining active cases continued, with the number dropping to 136872. The country also recorded 81 fresh fatalities due to the disease in the said period which took the nationwide toll to 1,55,813.

Kapil Mishra inciting Hindus against Muslims: Digvijaya Singh

A surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra is a matter of concern for the Centre. Three states - Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka - account for 76.5 per cent of India's total active cases.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said the government may have to take some harsh decisions as people have stopped observing COVID-appropriate behaviour.

On Monday, Maharashtra reported 3,365 new Covid cases, 23 deaths and 3,105 recoveries. In total, India's worst-affected state has reported 2,067,643 cases, 51,552 deaths and 1,978,708 recoveries.

Meanwhile, the health ministry said that the number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against Covid-19 in the country has surpassed 85 lakh-mark.