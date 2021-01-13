Coronavirus cases: India records 15,968 new COVID cases, 202 deaths in last 24 hours

Main challenge is to bring COVID vaccine to everyone in India: Poonawalla

New Delhi, Jan 13: Union health ministry on Wednesday said that India repoted as many as 15,968 fresh COVID-19 cases and 202 deaths, taking the total tally near 1.05 crore. The total COVID-19 tally stood at 10,495,147.

According to the health ministry, the death toll have reached 1,51,529 while the recoveries stood at 1.01 cr with 17,817 discharges.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,01,29,111, pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.51 per cent, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.44 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below three lakh. There are 2,14,507 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 2.04 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, 18,34,89,114 samples have been tested so far with 8,36,227 samples being tested on Tuesday.