Nearly 14 lakh inoculated against COVID-19 on Thursday, highest in a day so far

IndiGo passenger says he is COVID-19 positive; airline offloads him at Delhi airport

Coronavirus cases: India airlifts COVID-19 vaccines to Somalia

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Mar 06: Continuing its Vaccine Maitri initiative to assist countries in their fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic, India on Saturday airlifted Made-in-India vaccines to the Horn of Africa - Somalia.

The information about the consignment was shared by the External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar through his Twitter account. He tweeted, "Reaching across the Indian Ocean. Made in India vaccines arriving in Somalia."

Coronavirus cases: India records 18,327 new COVID-19 infections in last 24 hours

Under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, India has been providing coronavirus vaccines to its neighbouring countries.

Twenty-five nations across the world have already received Made-in India vaccines and forty-nine more countries will be supplied in the coming days, ranging from Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean to Africa, South-East Asia and the Pacific Islands.