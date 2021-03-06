YouTube
    Coronavirus cases: India airlifts COVID-19 vaccines to Somalia

    New Delhi, Mar 06: Continuing its Vaccine Maitri initiative to assist countries in their fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic, India on Saturday airlifted Made-in-India vaccines to the Horn of Africa - Somalia.

    The information about the consignment was shared by the External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar through his Twitter account. He tweeted, "Reaching across the Indian Ocean. Made in India vaccines arriving in Somalia."

    Under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, India has been providing coronavirus vaccines to its neighbouring countries.

    Twenty-five nations across the world have already received Made-in India vaccines and forty-nine more countries will be supplied in the coming days, ranging from Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean to Africa, South-East Asia and the Pacific Islands.

