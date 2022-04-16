Coronavirus Cases in India Today | India reports 975 fresh Covid-19 cases with 4 deaths

Will mask mandate be back in Delhi? DDMA meet on Apr 20 to decide it as Covid cases sees uptick

New Delhi, Apr 16: India reported 975 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 796 people recuperating from the infection and four death in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data said on Saturday.

India's Active Caseload currently stands at11,366.Active cases now constitute 0.03% of the country's total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.76%. 796patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,07,834.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,00,918COVID-19tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 83.14Cr (83,14,78,288) cumulative tests.

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly Positivity Rate too. Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.26% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.32%.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 186.38 Cr (1,86,38,31,723) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,26,92,477sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.40 Cr (2,40,16,391) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards. 1,10,212precaution doses have been administered so far.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Story first published: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 9:47 [IST]