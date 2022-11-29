Cops yet to recover murder weapons used by mother-son duo to kill husband, in Shraddha like murder case

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Investigations so far reveal that the murder of Anjan Das has chilling similarities with the Shraddha Walker case, in the way the mother-son killed him, chopped the body in pieces and kept them in fridge.

New Delhi, Nov 29: The Delhi Police is yet to recover the weapons used by a woman and her son for killing and dismembering the body of her husband in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar area. The victim has been identified as Anjan Das (45), who was killed on May 30 by his wife Poonam (48) and stepson Deepak (25), residents of Kalyanpuri, were arrested from east Delhi's Pandav Nagar area on Monday.

A senior police officer on Tuesday said that the weapons of murder are yet to be recovered and further investigation is underway. The duo is currently in police custody. The investigations so far have revealed that the two planned this grisly murder when they found out that Das had ill intentions towards her stepdaughter and Deepak's wife as well, and he was also sending Poonam's earnings to his other wife and eight children in Bihar. Poonam worked as a domestic help in the area, as reported by news agency PTI.

The conspiracy to kill:

In April, Poonam hatched a conspiracy to kill Das with the help of her son Deepak, police said, adding that the duo on May 30 served alcohol laced with sleeping pills to him.

The mother-son stabbed Das with a dagger and a knife over the neck, chest and abdomen, police said, adding that after the murder, the body was kept in a room. The blood got drained from the body by the next morning and they then started cutting it into 10 pieces and kept them in the fridge. The accused dumped his body parts over the next three to four days, police said.

Copycat murder: Mother-son duo kills husband, chops and keeps body in fridge

What the cops have found so far:

So far, police have found six body parts. The torso and forearms of the deceased are yet to be recovered. The chilling case bears eerily similarities with the murder of 26-year-old Shraddha Walkar in the national capital.

Walkar was allegedly killed by her 28-year-old live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala after a confrontation who then sawed her body into pieces and kept them in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city. The Delhi Police arrested Poonawala on November 12.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 14:44 [IST]