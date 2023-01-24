Contrary claims on power being fully restored in Pakistan

As Pakistan grapples in darkness, how long before power is restored in debt ridden country

By Anuj Cariappa

Pakistan woke up to a massive power outage on Monday morning. This is the second time in four months that Pakistan has faced this issue

New Delhi, Jan 24: Pakistan has been witnessing a major power outage since yesterday.

While the Minister for Energy Khurram Dastagir said on Tuesday that electricity has been restored fully at grid stations across the country, there are still major cities including Karachi, Lahore and Quetta where people are still deprived of power, the Dawn reported.

In a tweet, Dastagir wrote, 'power at all 1,112 stations of the national grid has been restored.

قومی گرڈ کے تمام 1112 گرڈ اسٹیشنز الحمدللہ بحال



قریبا 6600 MW کوئلے اور 3500 MW نیوکلیئر پلانٹس کو دوبارہ چلنے کے لئے 48 سے 72 گھنٹے کا تخمینہ



ان پلانٹس کے چلنے تک صنعتی صارفین کے علاوہ محدود لوڈ مینیجمنٹ ہو گی



پاور ڈویژن تمام پلانٹ دوبارہ چلانے کے لئے ہمہ وقت کوشاں

The minister said in a televised address at 10 am that there was a delay in synchronisation between Tarbela and Mangla power plants. We were able to fix the problem with the help of the Power Division, Wapda and other divisions, he said. Today at 5.15 math system was completely restored across the country, Dastagir also said.

The Dawn report said that in Karachi outages were reported in the Defence, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, North Karachi, Federal B Areas, Gulshan, Jacob Lines, Korangi, Landhi and Qayyumabad.

The Lahore Electricity Supply Company said that the frequency issue was reported in Lahore. After yesterday's major power breakdown, power was restored in all areas of Lesco last night. Load management is however being done in some areas due to a frequency issue, it said in a tweet. Electricity will soon be restored without any interruption as soon as the situation improves, the tweet also read.

Meanwhile the Quetta Electric Supply Company told Dawn that the electricity was partially restored across Balochistan from 220kV Uch-Sibbi transmission line. In Quetta the power was being supplied from the 13kV Sibbi-Quetta circuit transmission line, he said.

Electricity has been restored in the grid stations of Dera Murad Jamali, Rojhan Jamali and Gandakha, Bhag, Jhal Magsi, Usta Muhammad, Sohbatpur, Sui, Sibbi, Dhadar and Machh, he added.

On Monday Pakistan woke up to a major power outage and the major cities that were hit were Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad and Quetta.

This was in fact the second major power outage in four months. The power supply to 117 grid stations of the Islamabad Electricity. Company had been suspended, the local media had reported.

Tuesday, January 24, 2023