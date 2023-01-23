As Pakistan grapples in darkness, how long before power is restored in debt ridden country

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

The country is also grappling with an energy crisis and a very high energy costs. Pakistan has been facing power outages quite frequently off late

New Delhi, Jan 23: Pakistan woke up on Monday morning to a major power outage in multiple cities due to a fault in the transmission lines. The major cities to be hit were Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad and Quetta among others.

The country is facing its second major power outage within four months, even as it struggles to cope up with the energy crisis and high energy costs.

The local media reported that the power supply to 117 grid stations of the Islamabad Electricity Company has been suspended. The company provides electricity to Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attack and parts of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (Pol).

Why did Pakistan face a power outage:

In a statement, Pakistan's ministry of energy said that the frequency of the national grid went down at 7.34 am local time which caused a widespread breakdown in the system. The restoration was started from Warsak and a limited number of grids of the Islamabad Supply Company and Peshawar Supply Company were restored.

Khurram Dastgir, Pakistan's energy minister maintained that the outage was not major. He told Geo News that the power generation systems are temporarily closed at night during winter due to a reduction in electricity demand. However, when the systems were turned on this morning, the frequency variation and voltage fluctuation were observed in the south power generating units shutting down one by one.

How long will Pakistan remain in darkness:

Dastgir said that the restoration of grid stations in Peshawar and Islamabad had begun. He assured that power will be fully restored across the country in the next 12 hours.

Meanwhile former MP Bushra Johar said that the darkness and hopelessness has spread to mainstream Pakistan. She said that many areas in Pakhtunjhwa there have been unaccounted power outages for days.

In a tweet, she said, "darkness & hopelessness have spread to the mainstream Pakistan as well - Many areas in #Pakhtunkhwa have unannounced power outages & poor or no internet connection for days- State of nuclear insecure security State - #GayaPakistan."