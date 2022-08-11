Cong to hold 'Mehangai Chaupals', mega rally in Delhi against price rise

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 11: The Congress on Thursday said it will continue its fight against price rise by organising a series of "Mehangai Chaupal" meetings in all assembly constituencies from August 17 to 23 that will culminate in a mega rally in Delhi's Ramlila maidan on August 28.

In a statement on Thursday, the party said the Congress party will take this fight forward with a series of protests against the price rise and unemployment in the coming weeks. Congress general secretary communications Jairam Ramesh said in a statement that the "Mehangai Chaupal" interactive meetings would be organised in mandis, retail markets and other locations in all assembly constituencies.

"The party will organise several Mehangai Chaupal interactive meetings at Mandis, retail markets and other locations in all the Assembly constituencies from 17th to 23rd August 2022. This will culminate in a Mehangai Par Halla Bol rally on 28 August 2022 at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi that will be addressed by senior Congress leaders. Pradesh Congress Committees will simultaneously hold Mehangai Par Halla Bol - Chalo Dilli events at the state, district, and block levels," said Jairam Ramesh in a statement.

On black dress protest PM Modi tears into Congress with black magic jibe

Jairam Rameesh said the Indian National Congress' nationwide agitation on August 5 against the Modi government's "anti-people" policies strongly resonated with the people.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's desperate attempt to tar legitimate protest as 'black magic' only highlights the BJP government's insecurity about its failure to control rampaging inflation and unemployment," Congress leader said in the statement.

The Congress party will take this fight forward with a series of protests against the price rise and unemployment in the coming weeks, he announced.

"The Indian National Congress will continue to spread awareness about these anti-people policies among the people and increase pressure on the BJP government to change course," he said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, August 11, 2022, 18:00 [IST]