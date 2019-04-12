Congress to go solo in Delhi, candidates to be announced tomorrow

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 12: Congress on Friday confirmed that there will be no alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 as it is going back on its stand.

"AAP wanted to have an alliance in other states also which is not practical. Every state is different; we will announce the seats tomorrow or day after tomorrow. If they are ready for an alliance in Delhi with Congress, we are ready even today," Chacko said.

Chacko said alliance in other states was not possible as political situation was different in every State and the party is compelled to go alone.

Kyunki Mantri Bhi Kabhi Graduate Thi: Cong mocks Smriti Irani over education qualification

He also revealed that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had authorized him to negotiate with AAP to prevent a split in the anti-BJP votes.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel met party's Delhi unit president Sheila Dikshit at her residence on Wednesday. The AAP has been pressing for a tie-up with the Congress in Delhi and Haryana, the Congress is reluctant to have any pre-poll arrangement beyond the national capital.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

/elections-common/index.php?page=loksabha-constituency-details&action=get-pc-widgets&city_name=new-delhi