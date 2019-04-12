  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Congress to go solo in Delhi, candidates to be announced tomorrow

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 12: Congress on Friday confirmed that there will be no alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 as it is going back on its stand.

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi
    Congress President Rahul Gandhi

    "AAP wanted to have an alliance in other states also which is not practical. Every state is different; we will announce the seats tomorrow or day after tomorrow. If they are ready for an alliance in Delhi with Congress, we are ready even today," Chacko said.

    Chacko said alliance in other states was not possible as political situation was different in every State and the party is compelled to go alone.

    Kyunki Mantri Bhi Kabhi Graduate Thi: Cong mocks Smriti Irani over education qualification

    He also revealed that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had authorized him to negotiate with AAP to prevent a split in the anti-BJP votes.

    Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel met party's Delhi unit president Sheila Dikshit at her residence on Wednesday. The AAP has been pressing for a tie-up with the Congress in Delhi and Haryana, the Congress is reluctant to have any pre-poll arrangement beyond the national capital.

    /elections-common/index.php?page=loksabha-constituency-details&action=get-pc-widgets&city_name=new-delhi lok-sabha-home

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    congress alliance aap lok sabha elections 2019 new delhi

    Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2019, 15:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue