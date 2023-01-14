Congress suspends Yatra for 24 hours in respect of party MP Santokh Choudhary, Rahul postpones presser

Not the first time a Congress relative is arrested in connection with an Islamic State case

New Delhi, Jan 14: The Congress on Saturday suspended its Bharat Jodo Yatra, which was in Punjab, for a day as a mark of respect for party MP Santokh Singh Choudhary who died following a heart attack during the march.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also postponed his scheduled press conference at Jalandhar on January 15, and it will now take place at Hoshiarpur on January 17. ''Bharat Jodo Yatra will be suspended for 24 hours as a mark of respect for Santokh Singh Choudhary, Congress MP from Jalandhar who passed away this morning. The Yatra will resume tomorrow afternoon from Khalsa College Ground, Jalandhar,'' AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.

''Due to the unexpected and shocking demise of Santokh Singh Chaudhary, Congress MP from Jalandhar, the press conference of Rahul Gandhi originally scheduled in Jalandhar tomorrow will now be held on 17th January in Hoshiarpur,'' he said in another tweet.

Choudhary died on Saturday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He was 76.

The two-time MP was taking part in the Rahul Gandhi-led march in Phillaur in Jalandhar where he fainted, said senior party leader Partap Singh Bajwa, who was also marching with other yatris.

Chaudhary was rushed to a hospital in Phagwara in an ambulance where he was declared brought dead. Later, his body was shifted to his residence. The Bharat Jodo Yatra had resumed in Punjab on Saturday after a day's break for Lohri.

