Congress-NCP deal done: Likely to contest equal number of seats in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Jan 6: The deal between the Congress and NCP in Maharashtra for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is almost done. There has been a consensus reached on 40 seats.

"We are hoping to resolve the issue by tomorrow or at the earliest and are also talking with other splinter groups to join the grand alliance," said former Maharashtra Finance Minister and senior NCP leader Jayant Patil.

There has been a disagreement on seats at Ahmednagar, Pune, Ratnagiri Sindhudurg, Nandurbar, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Raver and Kolhapur. However Congress president Rahul Gandhi and NCP chief, Sharad Pawar have advised the state unit to resolve these differences.

The two parties had parted ways in 2014, but decided to come together to take on the BJP in 2019. While an official announcement on the alliance is still awaited, there are clear indications that the two parties may contest an equal number of seats.

In another development, the NCP is likely to field public prosecutor, Ujwal Nikam as its candidate.

Nikam had prosecuted the suspects in the 1993 serial blasts case as well as the 26/11 attack case. NCP leader, Chaggan Bhujbal said that he is a bright lawyer and it would be good if he joins.