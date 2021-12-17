Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar under fire for his 'enjoy rape' comment: A look at his controversial statements

Belagavi (KTK), Dec 17: Senior Congress MLA and former Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar, who had courted controversy by saying "enjoy rape when it is inevitable" inside the Karnataka Assembly, apologised for his 'off the cuff remark' on Friday.

During the discussions on rain and flood related damages in the Karnataka assembly on Thursday, many MLAs wanted to speak to highlight the plight of people in their constituencies. Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri found himself in a fix as he wanted to wind up the discussion at the earliest whereas the MLAs were insisting to extend the time.

"I am in a situation where I have to enjoy and say 'yes, yes.' That's it. This is what I feel. I should give up controlling the situation and take the proceedings in a systematic manner, I should tell everyone to continue your talks," Kageri said laughing. He explained that his only grievance is that the business of the house is not happening.

Ramesh Kumar intervened and said, "See, there is a saying- when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That's exactly the position in which you are." The former minister came under fire from various quarters including the MLAs from his own party for his statement.

A look at his controversial statements

In February of 2019, then the Karnataka Assembly speaker, KR Ramesh Kumar compared himself to a rape survivor having to undergo repeated questioning as he referred to repeated charges against him being part of the controversial audio tapes, over which the government had constituted an SIT.

The Speaker, pointing to repeated reference to charges against him, said his "situation was like that of a rape victim, as they too are supposedly questioned about the incident repeatedly."

In 2014, the Congress MLA was sympathetic towards former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa, who was forced to step down in 2011 following corruption charges.

He said the BJP leader was "not the only corrupt leader in the State". But unlike others, Yeddyurappa "did not know how to avoid being caught", Kumar had said in the Legislative Assembly.

"When people eat in five-star hotels, they cover their lap using cotton napkins. They eat in such a way that not even a single grain of rice sticks to their clothes; only their napkin gets soiled. Then they rinse their fingers in the finger bowl, thus no trace of eating is left," Kumar said.

"If a person is clever, they will siphon off money, leaving no trace whatsoever. But Yeddyurappa stained his clothes. It's not wrong to commit a misdeed, but one should know how to avoid getting caught."

Story first published: Friday, December 17, 2021, 12:52 [IST]