YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Solar Eclipse
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Congress leader Indira Hridayesh dies of cardiac arrest at Uttarakhand Sadan in Delhi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 13: Indira Hridayesh, an Congress leader, MLA as well as Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly passed away due to cardiac arrest at Uttarakhand Sadan in Delhi on Sunday.

    Congress leader Indira Hridayesh dies of cardiac arrest at Uttarakhand Sadan in Delhi

    Congress state in-charge Devender Yadav said Indira Hridayesh was at Uttarakhand Sadan for a meeting. "She passed away after suffering a heart attack," he said.

    'Coronil not a medicine’: IMA Uttarakhand opposes Patanjali’s proposal to add it in govt's COVID kit'Coronil not a medicine’: IMA Uttarakhand opposes Patanjali’s proposal to add it in govt's COVID kit

    She was elected from Haldwani constituency in the 2012 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly election.

    She was minister of Finance in Uttarakhand 2012 to 2017, Parliamentary Affairs, Higher Education, and Planning in Government of Uttarakhand under Harish Rawat.

    More UTTARAKHAND News  

    Read more about:

    uttarakhand

    Story first published: Sunday, June 13, 2021, 13:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 13, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X