COVID-19: Ivermectin tablets to be distributed among Uttarakhand residents

Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand opens portals after winter break, no pilgrims allowed due to Covid

Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand cancel class 12 boards, others states to take a call soon

Congress leader Indira Hridayesh dies of cardiac arrest at Uttarakhand Sadan in Delhi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 13: Indira Hridayesh, an Congress leader, MLA as well as Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly passed away due to cardiac arrest at Uttarakhand Sadan in Delhi on Sunday.

Congress state in-charge Devender Yadav said Indira Hridayesh was at Uttarakhand Sadan for a meeting. "She passed away after suffering a heart attack," he said.

'Coronil not a medicine’: IMA Uttarakhand opposes Patanjali’s proposal to add it in govt's COVID kit

She was elected from Haldwani constituency in the 2012 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly election.

She was minister of Finance in Uttarakhand 2012 to 2017, Parliamentary Affairs, Higher Education, and Planning in Government of Uttarakhand under Harish Rawat.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, June 13, 2021, 13:40 [IST]