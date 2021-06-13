For Quick Alerts
Congress leader Indira Hridayesh dies of cardiac arrest at Uttarakhand Sadan in Delhi
India
New Delhi, June 13: Indira Hridayesh, an Congress leader, MLA as well as Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly passed away due to cardiac arrest at Uttarakhand Sadan in Delhi on Sunday.
Congress state in-charge Devender Yadav said Indira Hridayesh was at Uttarakhand Sadan for a meeting. "She passed away after suffering a heart attack," he said.
She was elected from Haldwani constituency in the 2012 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly election.
She was minister of Finance in Uttarakhand 2012 to 2017, Parliamentary Affairs, Higher Education, and Planning in Government of Uttarakhand under Harish Rawat.
Story first published: Sunday, June 13, 2021, 13:40 [IST]