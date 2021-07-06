Congress infighting: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi today

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Chandigarh, July 06: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh is all set to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi today (July 6) amid efforts to end the factionalism within the party's state unit ahead of the assembly elections. It can be seen that this is the third time that Singh is travelling to the national capital over the crisis.

Today's meeting comes days after disgruntled ex-minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is at loggerheads with the chief minister, met Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi.

The war between the prominent leaders of the Punjab Congress became public after Sidhu resignaed from the cabinet in 2019. Since then, the two leaders have been trading barbs.

International Kiss Day 2021: Here are some of best quotes to share with your loved ones

Earlier, Navjot Singh Sidhu called the Punjab chief minister a "liar" and accused him of not doing enough about issues like loan waivers.

The flashpoint came when Singh gave government jobs to the sons of two Congress MLAs -- Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa and Rakesh Pandey-- on "compassionate" grounds. It triggered a storm in the Punjab Congress, while Sidhu accused him of giving jobs to "elitist".

On June 22, Singh appeared before the three-member AICC panel headed by the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, but did not get an audience with the Gandhis.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, July 6, 2021, 10:34 [IST]