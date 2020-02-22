Congress glorifies terrorists and insults patriots: BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 22: Days after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi to share the details of the 2016 surgical strike, BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan has claimed that India's grand-old party (Congress) always "glorifies terrorists and insults patriots".

Lashing out at the Kamal Nath, the BJP leader said, "Congress always glorifies terrorists and insults patriots. But if such statement comes from a Chief Minister, it's an insult to the army, patriots and country."

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister had said that PM Modi won't talk of Indira Gandhi government's 1971 triumph over Pakistan in which 90,000 enemy soldiers had to surrender.

"Ye uski baat nahi karenge, kehte hain maine surgical strike kari. Kaun si surgical strike kari? Desh ko kuch to bataiye surgical strike ki," (He won't talk about that, and says that he has done surgical strike. What surgical strike? Give us the details)," the Chief Minister had said.

Indian Army, in response to the Uri terror attack, the strike team crossed over to the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and destroyed terror camps. Several opposition parties, including the Congress, demanded the Centre to provide evidence in connection with the strike.