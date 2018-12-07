Home News India Congress and BJP field 60 candidates of the same caste on the same seat in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Dec 7: Election process is going on in Rajasthan but this year's election has some very peculiar feature with caste being preferred over development work and election is being considered more caste-based than anything else. This is the reason that both the Congress and the BJP have fielded candidates belonging to the same community on at least 60 same seats.

It means whether the Congress wins or the BJP, the MLA will be from the same community. These casts included politically influential communities like Jats, Rajputs and Meena. In the electoral history of the country it has been considered that if any community has 10 per cent or more votes, it can help forming government to any group and also be the reason for the fall of any political party.

There are around 272 castes in the state that has 51 per cent people belonging to Other Backward Community (OBC). Jats are 9 per cent, Gujjars 5 per cent, Mali 4 per cent, scheduled caste 18 per cent with 59 sub castes like Meghawat 6 per cent, Bairwa 3 per cent, Bheel 4 per cent and other 18 per cent. Brahmins are 7 per cent, Rajputs 6 per cent and Vaishya 4 per cent.

Jats, Meena, Rajputs and Brahmins are considered to be very important in the state politics. Results of state election will depend on these communities because they form one third of the total population of the state. There are nine seats in the state where candidates from the Bhil community are fielded by both the Congress and the BJP, Jats are face to face on 15 seats by both the parties, Meena candidates of both the parties are facing each other on 9 seats. Total 60 such seats where such is the situation.