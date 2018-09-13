Congress allegation on reduction of strength of defence forces wrong: Government

New Delhi, Sep 13: The Central government lashed out at Congress party for its allegation that government is looking to cut 1.5 lakh jobs in Indian Army. Top government sources told OneIndia, " It is extremely unfortunate that the Congress Party has once again hurled today unfounded allegations against the Government and shedding crocodile tears for the brave men and women who defend the country. Worse, by itself admitting that its allegations are based on unconfirmed media reports, the Congress has unwittingly admitted that it continues its politically motivated and unsuccessful smear campaign to tarnish the Government's image".

Clarifying that Centre has no proposal to reduce the strength of defence forces as Congress has claimed, the senior government sources said that, " Government has taken specific and decisive steps to translate into action its commitment to ensuring the country's defence and security. The Government also attaches the highest priority to modernise our Armed Forces and ensuring their preparedness in accordance with the emerging challenges, and strategic and technological imperatives."

Attacking Congress Party regarding economic agenda, the government sources said that, " Congress Party has also enunciated a new economic theory today which brands the tax collected for welfare of the poor, the farmers, the youth and the women as "कमाई" (income). The collection of taxes into and their expenditure from the Consolidated Fund of India is according to the provisions of the Constitution of India. It is mischievous to term the tax revenue as "कमाई"."

Regarding cost incurred for PM Modi's Yoga video, government sources clarified that " No expenditure was incurred on the fitness video posted by the Prime Minister, it was filmed in house and no procurement was done for the video. The Congress's stand exposes its inability to see the welcome the message for health and well-being received at the hands of the common people".

Regarding expenditure on PM's foreign trips, government sources said that they are 'significantly lower than the arbitrary figure sought to be pushed by the Congress in its effort to spread lies and create confusion." Launching a scathing attack on the grand old party, government sources said, " By flogging these dead horses, the Congress Party has revealed the political desperation of a drowning man to clutch at a straw. As a responsible democratic entity, the least it could do is to refrain from misusing mass media for rumour mongering and abusing democracy."