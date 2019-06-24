  • search
    Complaint filed against Rahul Gandhi's 'dog tweet' on Yoga Day

    By
    |

    Mumbai, June 24: A complaint has been filed against Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his tweet on the International Yoga Day in which there are two photos of Indian Army's dog squad doing yoga with a caption "New India".

    There is no other message written in the tweet and Rahul does not make it clear what he wants to say. In one of the photos, dogs can be been bowing just like their trainers opposite to the canines.

    Complaint filed against Rahul Gandhis dog tweet on Yoga Day
    Congress president Rahul Gandhi

    Gandhi's tweet was rather cryptic. It is not yet clear what tweeting a photo of dogs performing Yoga with their training officers in celebration of Yoga Day, with Gandhi writing "New India" meant. The caption was just that, and many were left wondering what the Congress president meant by "New India".

    Rahul Gandhi tweets Army dog squad pic with 'New India' caption, gets trolled

    A lawyer Atal Bihari Dubey has reportedly filed a complaint over the tweet. The complaint was filed at the Azad Maidan police station in Mumbai.

    The tweet, however, left the BJP fuming. BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli, in a bitter jibe, said life is one continuing joke for Rahul Gandhi.

    "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi there is a new India, and Gandhi's tweet reveals a new Congress under him. Perhaps for him, life is one continuing joke for him and looking for opportunities to post pictures that remind him of his favourite Pidi (his pet dog)," reports Kohli as saying.

    Rahul Gandhi's tweet drew a sharp reaction from Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya also.

    "Ok. He still hasn't learnt his lessons. In one go, he has insulted our Army, brave Jawans, the incredible dog unit, Yoga tradition & our country. I feel really sad for all the young Congress workers (if there are any left) that they have to deal with this man as their leader," Surya tweeted.

    Gandhi was also trolled on Twitter, with a number of people posting pictures about the Congress while poking fun at him and the party.

