CNG, pipe gas rates hiked: Here is a city wise break-up of prices

New Delhi, Oct 13: The prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas in Delhi and neighbouring cities of Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram and other places have been increased. The announcement was made by the Indraprastha Gas Ltd.

The new rates came into effect from 6 am today. CNG in Delhi now stands at Rs 49.76 per kg while in the case of PNG it is Rs 35.11 per Standard Cubic Meter, the IGL said.

"An incentive of ₹ 15 is available for using self-billing option through IGL Connect Mobile App," the IGL said in a statement.

New rates in other cities:

Gurugram: CNG price will be Rs 58.20 per kg: PNG price will be sold at Rs 33.31 per SCM.

Rewari: CNG: 58.90 per kg: PNG Rs 33.92 per SCM

Kaithal: CNG: 57.10 per kg: PNG Rs 33.92 per SCM

Muzzaffarnagar, Meerut, Shamli: CNG, 63.28 per kg, PNG Rs 33.87 per SCM

Kanpur, Hamirpur, Fatehpur: CNG, Rs 66.54 per kg

Ajmer, Pali, Rajsamand: CNG Rs 65.02 per kg

Story first published: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 9:35 [IST]