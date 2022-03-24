YouTube
    Clean governance: No minister in Uttarakhand, Manipur have pending criminal cases

    New Delhi, Mar 24: The new ministers in both Uttarakhand and Manipur have no criminal cases against them. In Uttarakhand and Manipur the 15 ministers put together do not have pending criminal cases against them, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

    Uttarakhand:

    Out of the 9 ministers analysed, all 9 (100%) are crorepatis in Uttarakhand. The average assets of 9 ministers analysed is Rs 16.00 crores.

    The minister with the highest declared total assets is Satpal Maharaj from Chaubattakhal constituency with assets worth Rs. 87.34 crores.

    The minister with the lowest declared total assets is Chandan Ram Dass from Bageshwar (SC) constituency with assets worth Rs. 1.24 crores.

    6 ministers have declared liabilities out of which the minister with the highest liabilities is Subodh Uniyal of Narendranagar constituency with Rs. 1.03 crores of liabilities.

    Manipur:

    Out of the 6 ministers, all 6 are crorepatis. The average assets of 6 ministers analysed is Rs 4.04 crores.The minister with the highest declared total assets is Konthoujam Govindas Singh from Bishenpur constituency with assets worth Rs. 8.32 crores.

    The minister with the lowest declared total assets is Nongthombam Biren Singh from Heingang constituency with assets worth Rs. 1.47 crores.

    All 6 ministers have declared liabilities out of which the minister with the highest liabilities is Yumnam Khemchand Singh of Singjamei constituency with Rs. 59 lakhs of liabilities.

    A total of 6 (100%) ministers have declared their age to be between 45-65 years. Out of 6 ministers, 1 is a woman, the report also said.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 11:57 [IST]
    X