CJI U U Lalit’s last day in Supreme Court to be live-streamed

New Delhi, Nov 07: The proceedings at the ceremonial Bench headed by the Chief Justice of India at Court Hall Number 1 at the Supreme Court will be live streamed today. CJI U U Lalit would preside over the Bench for the final day today as will be superannuating on November 8 which is a court holiday due to Guru Nanak Jayanti.

The Bench will assemble in the post-lunch session at 2 pm. The Bench would also comprise Justices D Y Chandrachud and Bela M Trivedi. Going by convention the outgoing CJI shares the Bench with the successor while members of the bar and senior law officers of the government bid him farewell.

"Please take notice that on the eve of laying down the office of the Chief Justice of India, the proceedings of the Chief Justice's Court i.e., Ceremonial Bench on November 07, 2022, shall be live streamed on the website of the Supreme Court of India," reads a notice by the Supreme Court.

On August 26, it was first time since its inception that the Supreme Court live streamed proceedings. From September 27 onwards the court started live streaming proceedings of Constitution Benches through its webcast channel and YouTube. It is said that as a pilot project only a specified category of cases that are of Constitutional or national importance should be live-streamed. However sensitive cases such as matrimonial disputes will not be live-streamed.

