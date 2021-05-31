Choksi still Indian national, a fit case for deportation, ED will argue in Dominica court

New Delhi, May 31: The Enforcement Directorate which is seeking the extradition of fugitive businessman, Mehul Choksi will argue in the High Court of Dominica that he is still an Indian citizen.

His passport being issued by Antigua and Barbuda has been issued illegally, the ED could argue. He is accused of fraud and money laundering in India and there is sufficient evidence of the same. Moreover he has an Interpol Red Corner Notice against his name and hence he should be deported to India, the ED would argue according to people familiar with the developments.

Sources tell OneIndia that the ED would present detailed evidence before the court and also submit that Choksi's Gitanjali Gems and Nakshatra had defrauded the Punjab National Bank.

The cases against Choksi are being probed by the ED and Central Bureau of Investigation. The ED would further tell the court that while Choksi had surrendered his passport at Georgetown in 2018, the documents were not signed by the prescribed authority, While citing Rule 23 of the Indian Citizenship Act, the ED would argue that the prescribed authority in this case is the Ministry of Home Affairs.

A lot would depend on the judgment of the Dominica High Court as there is no extradition treaty between India and Dominica. Further Antigua from where Choksi had fled is unlikely to make a case for his deportation. The main contention of the ED would be that Choksi is an Indian national and his Indian citizenship has not been cancelled and hence it is a fit case for deporation.