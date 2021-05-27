Choksi planned to flee to Cuba, was disposing documents in sea at time of being captured

New Delhi, May 27: With Mehul Choksi being captured, his extradition to India is now imminent.

Antigua Prime Minister, Gaston Browne has said that he would not allow Choksi back into Antigua and would recommend his direct deportation to India. Browne also said that if there are no legal impediments, then Choksi could be deported to India in the next two days.

He said that he had spoken with Dominica's Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and requested him not to let Choksi return to Antigua and instead deport him to India directly.

Choksi who went missing earlier this week from Antigua was found at Canefield beach in Roseau, the capital of Dominica. He was spotted disposing documents at sea, when he was spotted, the local police said. This act was found to be suspicious and this caught the attention of the police. He was asked about his purpose for visiting the country and he had no answer News 18 reported.

The questioning of Choksi led to the police finding out that he had entered Dominica by boat and planned to go to Cuba after a brief stay, the report also said. Police in Dominica captured Choksi on Tuesday night (local time) after an Interpol Yellow Notice was issued by Antigua and Barbuda. The Yellow Notice is issued by the Interpol to track missing persons.

On Sunday, Choksi was seen driving in the Jolly Harbour area of Antigua around 5 pm. Following this he went missing. Choksi had been living in Antigua and Barbuda since 2018 after taking the citizenship, Antigua News Room reported. Choksi is wanted in a Rs 13,500 crore loan fraud in Punjab National Bank.

