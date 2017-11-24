Chitrakoot train derailment: Yogi expresses grief over loss of lives

Lucknow, Nov 24: Expressing grief over the loss of lives in a train derailment in Chitrakoot district, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials to ensure adequate and speedy treatment of the injured.

He conveyed his sympathies to the families of the victims and wished speedy recovery to those injured. The chief minister directed officials to ensure adequate and speedy treatment of the injured, an official release said.

At least three passengers were killed and nine injured after 13 coaches of the Patna-bound 12741 Vasco Da Gama-Patna Express jumped off the tracks near Manikpur Railway Station in the early hours today. The deceased included a six-year-old boy and his father.

The Patna-bound train derailed at 4:18 am near Manikpur railway station in Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh, less than 12 hours after a bolero had collided with a passenger train near Lucknow killing four and injuring two.

