Chirag Paswan Vs Pashupati Paras: LJP moves Delhi HC against inclusion of Paras in Union Cabinet

New Delhi, July 07: Chirag Paswan-led faction of the Lok Janshakti Party has moved Delhi High Court against the inclusion of Pashupati Paras in the Union Cabinet.

Chirag has claimed that Paras can be made a minister as an Independent, but not as a member of the LJP with which they are no longer associated.

Paras, younger brother of Dalit leader Ram Vilas Paswan and currently MP from Hajipur, likely to be inducted in the Modi cabinet today.

The LJP has split with Paras enjoying support of all the MPs except for Chirag claming to be the real LJP, a partner in the NDA coalition. The party had managed to win six seats in the 2019 election as NDA member.

Though left alone, Chirag whom Paswas senior had projected as his political heir apparent claims right over the party founded by his father in 2000.

Chirag, who is locked in a tussle with the Paras-led faction, said they have already informed the Election Commission of India that his uncle and other ousted party MPs-Prince Raj (cousin), Chandan Singh, Veena Devi and Mehboob Ali Keshar- are no longer LJP members.

The Narendra Modi government will have a larger representation of Dalit and a record number 12 SC ministers will be included in the council. The ministers will be from across 8 states including, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.

with PTI inputs

