Chidambaram terms extension of Mehbooba Mufti's detention abuse of law, assault; Calls for release

India

New Delhi, Aug 01: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram condemned the extension of PDP's Mehbooba Mufti's detention, saying the decision of the Jammu and Kashmir administration was an "assault" on people's constitutional rights.

The Peoples Democratic Party's chief has been held in detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA) since August 5, 2019. The Union territory's administration has extended her detention by another three months.

Taking to Twitter, the former Union Finance Minister questioned how the 61-year-old former chief minister, who he said is a "protected person under security guard round the clock", can be a threat to public safety.

"The extension of the detention of Ms Mehbooba Mufti under PSA is an abuse of law and an assault on the Constitutional rights guaranteed to every citizen," a tweet read.

"She rightly rejected the offer to release her on conditions which any self-respecting political leader would refuse. One of the reasons given for her detention - the colour of her party's flag - was laughable," he said.

He also questioned why Mufti cannot speak against the abrogation of Article 370 and whether it was not a "part of the right to free speech".

"I am one of the Counsel appearing in a case in the SC challenging the abrogation of Art 370. If I speak against Art 370 - as I must - is that a threat to public safety? We must collectively raise our voices and demand "FREE MEHBOOBA MUFTI IMMEDIATELY," Chidambaram added.

The detention order of the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was scheduled to lapse on August 5. Mufti is among 20-odd political leaders in the Valley who continue to remain under detention.