    Chemistry defeated Math: PM Modi in Varanasi

    Varanasi, May 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, profusely thanking Varanasi voters for electing him by a huge margin of nearly 5 lakh votes and leading the NDA to a landslide win in the Lok Sabha elections said that the Chemistry has triumphed over poll arithmetic.

    "Political analysts will have to accept that beyond poll arithmetic there is a chemistry," he told party workers on his first visit to his constituency after his resounding victory which was by a higher margin this time.

    Narendra Modi

    "For the country I am the PM, but for you I am your MP, I am your sevak," he said.

    LS mandate opportunity for country to regain its place in world, says Modi

    PM also visited the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple in the city and offered prayers. He was accompanied by BJP president Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He is scheduled to address Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at Deendayal Hastkala Sankul in the city.

    Modi won from Varanasi by a huge margin of 4.79 lakh votes. He not only retained his seat, but also saw his victory margin increase by nearly a lakh votes as compared to 2014.

    Varanasi Fact Check
    Po.no Candidate's Name Votes Party
    1 Narendra Modi 674664 BJP
    2 Shalini Yadav 195159 SP
