Home News India live

Chandrayaan 2 LIVE: Around 30 mins left for historic landing; Revised touchdown time 1:52 am

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, Sep 06: Chandrayaan-2's touchdown time has been revised and instead of earlier schedule of 1:55 am IST, the Vikram Lander will land on lunar surface on 1:52 am on September 7 (Saturday).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached ISRO's Mission Control where he is being briefed about the mission. Chandrayaan-2 landing time or the time when Vikram lander touches down on Moon's surface was expected to be 1:55 am IST on September 7. The lander will begin its descent from an altitude of 35 kms from lunar surface at 1.40 am IST on September 7 and will soft land near Moon's South Pole 15 minutes later, at 1.55 am.

[When & where to watch Chandrayaan-2's landing; What time will rover be rolled out; Other FAQs]

Vikram lander is expected to touchdown on the lunar surface between 1.30 am and 2.30 am on September 7.

Here are the LIVE updates:

Newest First Oldest First