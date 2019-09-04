  • search
    Chandrayaan 2 LIVE: Around 30 mins left for historic landing; Revised touchdown time 1:52 am

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Bengaluru, Sep 06: Chandrayaan-2's touchdown time has been revised and instead of earlier schedule of 1:55 am IST, the Vikram Lander will land on lunar surface on 1:52 am on September 7 (Saturday).

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached ISRO's Mission Control where he is being briefed about the mission. Chandrayaan-2 landing time or the time when Vikram lander touches down on Moon's surface was expected to be 1:55 am IST on September 7. The lander will begin its descent from an altitude of 35 kms from lunar surface at 1.40 am IST on September 7 and will soft land near Moon's South Pole 15 minutes later, at 1.55 am.

    [When & where to watch Chandrayaan-2's landing; What time will rover be rolled out; Other FAQs]

    Pragyan is a 6-wheeled robotic vehicle

    Vikram lander is expected to touchdown on the lunar surface between 1.30 am and 2.30 am on September 7.

    Here are the LIVE updates:

    1:36 AM, 7 Sep
    Vikram currents in 120kmx35km orbit. Power descent would involve four phases.
    1:35 AM, 7 Sep
    3 minutes left to Vikram lander's power descent sequence.
    1:26 AM, 7 Sep
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached ISRO's Mission Control where he is being briefed about the mission.
    1:22 AM, 7 Sep
    A revised touchdown time for landing has been given. It is 1:52 am which is three minutes before the schedule announced earlier.
    1:02 AM, 7 Sep
    ISRO live feed
    12:20 AM, 7 Sep
    For more details about Pragyan Rover and its functions Click on the Image Below
    Pragyan is a 6-wheeled robotic vehicle. It can travel up to 500 mts and leverages solar energy for its functioning. It can only communicate with the Lander.
    12:11 AM, 7 Sep
    Some of the technological challenges of this mission are:
    The propulsion system consisting of throttleable engines to ensure landing at low touch down velocity, Mission management - propellant management at various stages, engine burns, orbit and trajectory design, Lander Development - Navigation, guidance and control, sensors for navigation and hazard avoidance, communication systems and lander leg mechanism for soft landing, and Rover Development - Roll down (from the lander) mechanism, roving mechanism (on the lunar surface), development and testing of power systems, thermal systems, communication and mobility systems.
    12:07 AM, 7 Sep
    Chandrayaan 2's orbital manoeuvres explained (Please click on the image below to read the detailed story)
    After the launch of Chandrayaan-2 on July 22, we have been getting to hear from the ISRO about orbit manoeuvres. What exactly are these and why are they needed?
    12:00 AM, 7 Sep
    11:59 PM, 6 Sep
    When will the Pragyan rover be rolled out?
    Vikram lander will touch down near the Lunar South Pole at 1:55 am IST on 7 September. The rover Pragyan will be rolled out on the lunar surface by 5:55 am IST the same day. The Pragyan rover will be deployed from the lander using a ramp.
    11:58 PM, 6 Sep
    Where will 'Vikram Lander' land?
    It will touchdown at a site around 600 kilometres from the lunar South pole. 71 degrees South and 22.8 degrees East of the equator between the Manzinus C and Simpelius N craters. The landing spot is said to be a highland that rises between craters called Manzinus C and Simpelius N. Vikram will be the first craft to land near the lunar south pole.
    11:51 PM, 6 Sep
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Bengaluru, will arrive at ISRO's Mission Control shortly. He will be briefed by the ISRO officials about the mission and steps that would be carried out before Vikram's landing.
    11:16 PM, 6 Sep
    Less than four hours to go, we are ready for the historic event of landing of, tweets ISRO.
    10:02 PM, 6 Sep
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Bengaluru Airport.
    9:23 PM, 6 Sep
    Among many of the objectives of Chandrayaan-2, what has time and again cropped up is about Helium-3 (He-3) exploration. Helium-3, many opine, could be the fuel of the future. HE-3 is hardly available on Earth but abundant on the moon. He-3 is considered a clean source of energy, unlike fossile fuels. This isotope of Helium can theoretically meet global energy demands for three to five centuries. There are approximately 1 million metric tons of Helium-3 embedded in the moon, according to a report. India's official stand on Helium-3 is that exploring it or mining the isotope is "outside the scope of the current Moon mission". Union Minister Jitendra Singh made this clear last year. But many foreign space organisations are still speculating India may use this mission to find out more about He-3.
    9:22 PM, 6 Sep
    The reason the Indian Space Research Organisatoin is sending Chandrayaan-2 to the lunar south pole ties into the theory that the Moon was born after a large asteroid crashed into our Earth. According to the theory, the Moon is essentially made up of elements present on Earth when our planet was essentially a new-born baby. Now, conditions on Moon -- where there is no rain, snow or wind -- are such that these early elements that have seen eroded from Earth's surface are still present on the Moon. This holds especially true for the lunar south pole region, which has not recieved sunlight for billions of years.
    9:21 PM, 6 Sep
    The south polar region is among the coldest spots on the Solar System and has not been exposed to eroding elements. And so, scientists believe, the south polar region is likely to contain tonnes of water and elements from early Solar System that could help us understand the origins of life.
    7:44 PM, 6 Sep
    Retroreflectors are sophisticated mirrors, that reflect laser light signals sent from the Earth. The signals can help pinpoint precisely where the lander is, which scientists can use to precisely calculate the Moon's distance from Earth. The LRA is an array of mirrors that provide a target for laser tracking measurements from the ground. By analyzing the round-trip time of the laser beam, scientists can locate where the celestial body is on its orbit. It is a completely passive reflector designed to reflect laser pulses back to their point of origin on Earth.
    7:44 PM, 6 Sep
    Among 13 payloads that Chandrayaan-2 is carrying, one is from American space agency NASA. NASA's payload, called Laser Retroreflector Array (LRA), is a passive instrument which would be used by the American agency for future experiments.
    7:43 PM, 6 Sep
    Vikram Lander payloads: Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity, Chandra's Surface Thermo-physical Experiment and Chandra's Surface Thermo-physical Experiment.
    7:25 PM, 6 Sep
    Chandrayaan-2: Orbiter payloads - Terrain Mapping Camera - 2 or TMC 2, Chandrayaan 2 Large Area Soft X-ray Spectrometer (CLASS), Solar X-Ray Monitor, Imaging IR Spectrometer, Dual Frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar, Chandra’s Atmospheric Composition Explorer - 2, and Orbiter High Resolution Camera.
    7:22 PM, 6 Sep
    VIKRAM- Chandrayaan2’s lander, is named after Dr Vikram A Sarabhai, the Father of the Indian Space Programme. It is designed to function for one lunar day, which is equivalent to about 14 Earth days.
    7:22 PM, 6 Sep
    Mission sequence details:
    6:29 PM, 6 Sep
    Chandrayaan 2 is on a mission unlike any before. Leveraging nearly a decade of scientific research and engineering development, India's second lunar expedition will shed light on a completely unexplored section of the Moon — its South Polar region. This mission will help ISRO gain a better understanding of the origin and evolution of the Moon by conducting detailed topographical studies, comprehensive mineralogical analyses, and a host of other experiments on the lunar surface. While there, we will also explore discoveries made by Chandrayaan 1, such as the presence of water molecules on the Moon and new rock types with unique chemical composition.
    5:33 PM, 6 Sep
    Speaking to CNN-News18, Dr Sivan said: "Yes I have butterflies in my stomach. I'm sitting at 'conversion desk' looking at preparations. We will wait for the great moment. PM Narendra Modi will be watching and it will be a big morale boost."
    5:04 PM, 6 Sep
    Making Vikram soft-land vertically (Upright) on pads of four legs is technically the most complex part of the entire mission. It will land in the Moon’s southern hemisphere, at 70.9° S, 22.8° E, in the highland (rocky) plain between the Manzinus C and Simpelius N craters.
    4:04 PM, 6 Sep
    Maharashtra
    Chandrayaan 2 theme Lord Ganpati 'pandal' has been set up in Mumbai.
    4:03 PM, 6 Sep
    Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K Sivan said,''We're going to land at a place where no one else has gone before. We're confident about the soft landing. We're waiting for tonight.''
    3:29 PM, 6 Sep
    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said,'' As if the Chandrayaan launch is the first in the country. As if before they came to power, no such missions were taken up. It is an attempt to divert attention from economic disaster.''
