YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Chandigarh Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    chandigarh coronavirus

    Chandigarh announces Corona curfew from Thursday as Covid-19 cases rise

    By
    |

    Chandigarh, Apr 28: Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Chandigarh administration on Wednesday announced extension of curfew period by three hours.

    Chandigarh

    The decision was taken by Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore during a COVID review meeting with officials here.

    The night curfew will start from 6 pm till 5 am and the fresh curbs will come into force from Thursday till further orders, said an official statement.

    Presently, the curfew timings are from 9 pm till 5 am. The administration also directed all shops, malls and multiplexes to be closed by 5 pm while home delivery of items will be allowed till 9 pm.

    Madhya Pradesh: 34-year-old woman hangs self after husband dies of COVID-19 in Indore Madhya Pradesh: 34-year-old woman hangs self after husband dies of COVID-19 in Indore

    All non-essential activities will be banned during the night curfew hours, said the statement. The Union Territory administration also directed all educational institutions, schools, colleges, coaching institutions, libraries, etc. to remain closed till May 15.

    The city has been witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases. Chandigarh had on Tuesday reported a record 837 fresh infections, taking the coronavirus tally to 40,350.

    MORE NEWS

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 28, 2021, 22:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 28, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X