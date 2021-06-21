Centre to increase pace of COVID-19 vaccination in July-August: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

YouTube
    Ahmedabad, June 21: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the central government has decided to increase the pace of vaccination against COVID-19 in July and August.

    Talking to reporters after visiting a vaccination centre, Amit Shah said with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to provide free vaccine against COVID-19 to people aged 18 and above, "we will fast achieve the goal of inoculating almost everyone".

    "The central government has decided to increase the pace of vaccination in July and August," he added.

    Shah said from Monday morning, an important journey has started in the fight against COVID-19 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM had taken an important decision that the Centre will provide free of cost vaccination to those aged 18 and above, he said.

    In a country having such huge population, providing free vaccination is a big decision, he said. On the International Yoga Day on Monday, the drive of free vaccine for all is being launched across the country, Shah said, adding that India was already on top in the vaccination programme.

    "Now we will reach the target to vaccinate almost all very fast," he said. Shah is on a two-day visit to Ahmedabad from Monday.

    Story first published: Monday, June 21, 2021, 11:14 [IST]
    X