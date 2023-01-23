Celebs who played real-life heroes laud PM's decision to name Andaman islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees

New Delhi, Jan 23: Government of India has named 21 islands in Andaman and Nicobar Islands after the names of Param Vir Chakra awardees. PM Narendra Modi attended the ceremony on January 23, which is the Parakram Diwas.

Bollywood actors who played the role of Param Vir Chakra awardees in films lauded the government's efforts.

Talking on Twitter, actor Ajay Devgn thanked PM Modi for naming an island after Capt. Manoj Kumar Pandey. Capt. Manoj Kumar Pandey of Gorkha Rifles was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his leadership during the 1999 Kargil War. Devgn played the role of Capt. Manoj Kumar Pandey in the film 'LOC: Kargil'.

The decision to name an island after Capt. Manoj Kumar Pandey (Param Vir Chakra) is assuring that the example of supreme sacrifice for the motherland he left us with will continue to inspire generations to come. Thank you PM @narendramodi Ji. #IndiaHonoursParamveers — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 23, 2023

Likewise, Siddharth Malhotra shared a tweet and wrote that an island being named after Capt. Vikram Batra gives him goosebumps. He thanked PM Modi for making 'Shershaah' immortal. Siddharth played the role of Capt. Vikram Batra in his film 'Shershaah' and his portrayal gained a lot of appreciation. Capt. Vikram Batra was awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously for his heroics in the Kargil War.

The very news that an island in Andaman & Nicobar is named after our hero Capt. Vikram Batra leaves me with goosebumps!



My heart swells with pride that I was fortunate to live his role on screen. This step taken by PM @narendramodi ensures that Shershaah lives on forever. — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) January 23, 2023

Actor Sara Ali Khan said she is proud to portray a character that echoes ''bravery and courage'' in her upcoming Prime Video movie ''Ae Watan Mere Watan''. The Amazon Original film, directed by Kannan Iyer, features Sara in the role of a freedom fighter. Iyer has also penned the thriller-drama along with Darab Farooqui. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment , the thriller-drama is inspired by true events and follows the intrepid journey of a college girl in Bombay who goes on to become a freedom fighter. ''Ae Watan Mere Watan'' is set against the backdrop of Quit India Movement in 1942. Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Prime Video, said as the country celebrates 74th Republic Day, it is an honour for them to pay homage to the unsung warriors of the Indian freedom struggle through ''Ae Watan Mere Watan''.

Actor Suniel Shetty thanked the government and the Prime Minister for taking this initiative on the birth anniversary of Netaji. The actor is known for playing the role of Naik (Retd.) Bhairon Singh Rathore in 'Border'. Naik Rathore, Sena medal awardee, is known to be the hero of Longewala for his bravery in the 1971 India-Pakistan war. He passed away last month and was cremated with all the honours by BSF.