    CBSE Term 1 exam 2020: List of items allowed inside exam hall

    New Delhi, Nov 26: The CBSE Term 1 Exam for major papers begins next week and
    More details are available on the official website.

    The CBSE exams will be held in offline mode across various centres in the country. The board has issued a list of guidelines and SOPs for the safety of the students. More details are available on cbse.gov.in.

    Candidates must carry masks and hand sanitisers inside the exam hall. Candidates must carry the CBSE admit card. Carry a blue or black ballpoint pen to fill in the response on the CBSE OMR sheet. Using pencil would be considered as an unfair practice.All instructions and SOPs must be followed at the CBSE exam centre.

    Mobile phones, electronic devices, electronic gadgets are banned into the exam centre.

    Story first published: Friday, November 26, 2021, 10:53 [IST]
    X