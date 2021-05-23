CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt not in favour of conducting exams

India

pti-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 23: The Delhi government is not in favour of the CBSE exploring options to conduct the Class 12 board examinations and going ahead with the process without vaccinating the students will prove to be a big mistake, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Sunday.

He said this during a high-level meeting called by the Ministry of Education to decide the fate of the pending Class 12 board exams and the subsequent entrance exams, which were postponed in view of the second wave of COVID-19.

CBSE class 12 board exams won't be cancelled, dates yet to be finalised

"Two options were discussed at the meeting. The first was conducting the exams in the present format for the major subjects and marking for the rest of the subjects on the basis of the performance in these papers.

"The second was having the exams in the students' home schools, reducing the duration and changing the exam pattern. The Delhi government is not in favour of these options. We cannot play with the safety of students just to fulfil our stubborn wishes," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader told a press conference.